Rupee fails to keep a grip on dollar’s true value

Pakistan’s rupee failed to keep a grip on the true value of the United States dollar as it continued to depreciate on Tuesday as talks of default grow stronger even amidst approval for another $550 million tranche from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon showed that the true value of the rupee fell by five paisas to settle at Rs224.70 in the interbank market.

This was down from Monday’s spot rate of Rs224.65.

On Friday, the rupee’s value had plummeted by three paisas to Rs224.40, down from Thursday’s closing value of Rs224.37 in the interbank market.

Ishaq Dar, the Federal Finance Minister, argued on Saturday that the current economic situation was also due to the irresponsible devaluation of the rupee in the past. On Monday, he said that another reason was smuggling of US dollars out of the currency via land borders.

The finance minister, however, rejected the charges made by the opposition, saying that Pakistan will not default but emphasized that the nation is not in a position to afford any further experiments on its economy.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs234, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs229.70.