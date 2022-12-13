Rupee fails to come out of bears grip

Pakistan’s rupee failed to hold itself together against the US dollar’s uninterrupted growth amid the country’s economic meltdown.

In the interbank market, Tuesday recorded the value of rupee trading at Rs225, a decline of 35 paisas from Monday’s traded rate of Rs224.65.

On Friday, the rupee’s rate plummeted by three paisas to Rs224.40 from Thursday’s closing value of Rs224.37 in the interbank market.

Ishaq Dar, the Federal Finance Minister, argued on Saturday that the current economic situation was also due to the irresponsible devaluation of the rupee in the past.

The finance minister, however, rejected the charges made by the opposition, saying that Pakistan will not default but emphasizing that the nation is not in a position to afford any more experiments.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee has increased to Rs234, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs229.70.