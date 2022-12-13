‘#StopBullyingAbdu’: Bigg Boss 16 contestants slammed for bullying Tazik singer

The fans of the Abdu Roziq, are triggered by how the Bigg Boss 16 contestants are treating 19-year-old Tazik singer in the house.

Abdu Roziq is one of the most adored celebrities and strong contenders in the Bigg Boss house.

But a recent episode has triggered his fans, and they have come out in support of the singer.

In the episode, Roziq went shirtless to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia her birthday, however, he had “I love shit” written on his back.

Since he doesn’t understand Hindi or Urdu, he didn’t know what was written on his body.

It was the idea of famous Indian filmmaker, Sajid Khan, to write the derogatory comment on Roziq’s back.

Abdu Roziq’s fans soon launched a Twitter trend #StopBullyingAdbu in response.

One of the tweeps wrote, “The mockery that’s being made out of this man who has a language barrier and trusts the people inside the house that are ‘apparently’ close to him needs to stop.”

Another wrote, “Humiliating a 19-year-old international celebrity? Sajid was appointed as a translator but turned into a dictator, and harasser.”

One person said that Bigg Boss is loosing its own credibility by not raising voice against this ragging and inhuman behavior.

