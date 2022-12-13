Amid economic meltdown: Car sales in Nov surprise with over 30% rise

Amid economic meltdown, car enthusiasts in Pakistan marked a surprising increase in the sales of passenger vehicles in November as they registered a rise of around 36%.

Collectively, car sales of various automobile companies were recorded at 18,391; compared to 13,502 cars sold in October.

As per the data revealed by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), it is said that the increase in the sales of car was due to the prompt delivery of vehicles and the availability of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) cars.

However, the data shows that the buyers’ interest primarily rested in vehicles below 1000cc, seemingly due to exorbitant rates of luxury vehicles and fuel locally.

According to the data shared by PAMA, vehicles below 1000cc recorded the highest increase of 74% during the month of November, while the cars above 1300cc marked an increase of 22%.

Meanwhile, the sales of 1000cc vehicles saw a decline of 2%, whereas, vans and jeeps in the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) category recorded a jump by 24% in November.

Suzuki stays ahead

Suzuki topped the list of selling the most cars of around 12,400 in November compared to October, as it registered a 55% increase in sales.

It was followed by Honda, which witnessed a 38% increase, while Indus vehicles were down by 4% in November.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited also saw a significant increase of 63% in its monthly vehicle sales.

Vehicle-wise sales

Suzuki Alto also saw a rise of 74% in sales on monthly basis while the company’s Ravi - mini pickup truck - recorded the highest sales of 83% in November followed by Bolan which grew by 80%.

Apart from this, Honda BR-V and Honda HR-V - the compact crossover SUV - sales also stood at 464 while only 54 units of this model were sold in October.

The other two poor performers were Hyundai Nishat’s Sonata and Elantra which saw a decline of 25% and 45% respectively in sales volume on a monthly basis, while sales of tractors also recorded a decrease of 34%.

Sources in the auto sector claim that the investors’ interest in booking new cars has decreased, which has slowed down price growth.

By contrast, the boost in sales for the month of November came on the back of auto companies’ prompt deliveries in accordance with the booking.