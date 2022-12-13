FM Bilawal Bhutto set to leave for week-long official US visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a week-long official visit to the United States on Wednesday.

He will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of G-77 and China, in New York.

The agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing developing countries in attaining Sustainable Development Goals in the face of Covid-19, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.

Moreover, Bilawal will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism.

He will also hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington.