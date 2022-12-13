India bans Pakistani OTT platform Vidly TV

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (IMoIB) banned the Pakistani-based OTT platform Vidly TV on account of the release of its new web series Sevak: The Confessions.

According to the Indian government, the web series’ theme depicts Indian atrocities against minorities, which is against India’s integrity.

The ministry has issued directions for the immediate blocking of the website, two mobile apps, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.

The Senior Advisor of IMoIB, Kanchan Gupta, stated that the show contains content that is detrimental to the national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

In a series of tweets, Gupta wrote, “Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series “Sevak” was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus.”

The show Sevak: The Confession is an action-thriller based on true events around minority discrimination in India between 1984 and 2022.

The show features eight episodes based on the horrors of hate crimes, atrocities, and genocide against the minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Sikhs.