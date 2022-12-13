Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for abolishing NAB

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must be abolished while suggesting creation of a new accountability body.

During a media talk in Lahore, Rafique said that although the current NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan is an honest person, but they still seek improved functionality and outcomes from the bureau.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he said that dragging Pakistan Army into the politics was inappropriate.

The minister said that cases were framed on the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership in a very hypocritical manner as they were aimed at political vengeance.

Earlier, former prime minister and senior vice president of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also called for abolishing NAB to save the politicians from humiliation in the name of accountability.

Lambasting NAB ex-chairman Javed Iqbal, Abbasi said that the real culprit who brought disrepute to the bureau was Iqbal and that they want to hold him accountable.

He urged that the ex-chairman of the bureau should confess to his crimes, iterating the damage incurred by the institution to the country when Iqbal was at the helm.