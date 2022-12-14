WATCH: Aima Baig reveals why her family seized her mobile phone

Aima Baig, after calling off her engagement with Shahbaz Shigri, talked about the bitter experiences of her life that she went through for the past several months.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA Digital, the famous Pakistani playback singer Aima Baig revealed how people treated her after her recent scandal and what she has learned from her mistakes.

She said that everyone must keep their life personal and should stay away from social media, because it’s toxic.

The singer was asked about what she went through after the recent controversy, and if she was following the social media during that time.

Baig responded that her family seized her mobile phone and told her not to use it to avoid seeing people’s judgements about her.

“People think that if we are public figures then we are public property, I cannot disagree with that because we have chosen this life ourselves. It is very difficult, it is part of our life. We must understand that whatever you do, there will be a reaction.”

She also discussed her recent cover of Kaifi Khalil’s hit song Kahani Suno, saying that she went into depression and one day she happened to listen to that song, and wanted to cover it.

She said, “One never forgets the bitter experiences of life, but if you take that phase of tough moments into work, they become part of life. Now when I listen to this song, I will remember that time in my life.”

She further said that everything happens for a reason, she has learned from her mistakes, and now she keeps her life personal.

She revealed that she is working on her own album, but she has assistance of some people in the industry, with which her ‘vibe matches’.

Baig said, “The album is a joint effort, it is obvious that the songs for this album will be chosen by me, but there are three or four people working on it with whom I can work in a better way.”

Upon asking about how was 2022 for her, she replied, “This year has been quite challenging, but also full of experiences. Learned some lessons throughout the year. I can’t say that it was the best year, but it was very learning.”

“What I will say to the people is to keep their personal life private,” she advised.