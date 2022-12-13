Money laundering case: Suleman Shehbaz gets two-week protective bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved two-week protective bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Suleman’s petition today (Tuesday).

During the proceeding, Suleman - who returned to Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday after four years of self-exile - appeared before the court.

Suleman said he went abroad in 2018, and was framed in a money-laundering case in 2020.

He claimed of not receiving a call-up notice from FIA as he was out of station.

PM’s son maintained that the court carried out proceedings declaring him absconder in his absence and hence pleaded with the bench to grant him two-week protective bail to enable him to appear in the concerned court of Lahore.

“In which court you would want to appear?” The chief justice asked.

To this, Suleman’s counsel Amjad Pervez said his client wanted to appear before the special central court of Lahore.

After hearing the arguments of counsel, the court granted two-week protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz and ordered him to appear before the Lahore court within the stipulated period.