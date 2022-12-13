Money laundering case: Suleman Shehbaz gets 14 days protective bail

The Islamabad High Court has approved 14 days of protective bail for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case filed by the FIA.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Suleman’s petition today (Tuesday).

During the proceeding, Suleman Shehbaz appeared before the court who returned to Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday after four years of self-exile.

Suleman said he went abroad in 2018 and a case was made in 2020, he did not receive a call-up notice from FIA in the money laundering case. The court had done the process to declare him as proclaimed offender in his absence, therefore the court should grant protective bail so he could appear in the concerned court of Lahore.

In which court you would want to appear? the chief justice asked.

Upon this, Suleman’s counsel Amjad Pervez said his client want to appear before the special central court of Lahore.

After hearing the arguments of counsel, the court granted 14 days of protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz and gave the order to appear before the special court in Lahore within 14 days.