Three assailants killed in Kabul Chinese national hotel attack

At least three armed assailants were killed on Monday in an hour-long security operation after they stormed a hotel in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

A central spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid said that all the local and foreign visitors in the hotel remained safe during the attack, while two foreign nationals were left injured when they tried jumping out from the hotel.

Despite Taliban’s coming back in power, a large number of Chinese businessmen had been visiting Afghanistan; along with Beijing maintaining its embassy there.