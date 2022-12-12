Afghanistan has apologized for attacking Chaman village: Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday told the lower house of parliament that the interim government in Afghanistan had accepted its mistake in attacking a village on the border on Sunday that left eight people dead and over 20 injured.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the federal defence minister detailed what led to the deadly border clash.

“The incident occurred in a village which is spread on both sides of the border,” he said.

He added that they were repairing the border fence when they came under fire.

The first volley of firing did no damage.

The second volley, however, proved to be deadly and claimed the lives of seven civlians.

He admitted that in retaliatory action by Pakistan, Afghan troops were killed.

After that, a border committee was convened, which reviewed the matter.

Asif further warned that the growing instability in Afghanistan was having an impact on Pakistan.

“There is hunger and poverty there,” he said.

The defence minister said that Islamabad wants the way the Afghan Taliban fought its war is how they should govern.

Unless Kabul and Islamabad cooperate, there will not be peace between the two countries.