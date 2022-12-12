Senate greenlights bill critical for investment in Reko Diq

Amid protests from the opposition benches against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for failing to issue production orders for Senator Azam Swati, the upper house of Parliament on Monday approved the ‘Support Foreign Investment Bill 2022’. The bill is geared up to allow the government proceed with the Reko Diq project.

The bill also provides relief to international investors from local taxes and transfers, while investors can maintain secrecy over financial transactions.

The bill also provides protection from tax authorities from conducting inquiries and taking action against investors, while account holders would be exempt from tax, income tax and Zakat.

The bill further says that after Reko Diq starts production, investors would not pay income tax for 15 years. There after, for a year, income tax would be fixed at one percent, while after 15 years of production from Reko Diq, the government would not be able to impose tax over 20%.

The agreement on income tax would last for 30 years.

According to the third schedule investors can open bank accounts inside and outside the country and can also operate it from outside the country.

The bill also bars the State Bank of Pakistan and financial institutions from imposing restrictions on money transactions for investors of the Reko Diq project.