OIC secretary general’s visit a strong message of support for Kashmiris

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that the maiden visit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha to Pakistan was a strong message of support for Kashmiris.

He said this on Monday in a meeting with Taha and the delegation of the OIC.

OIC Secretary General Taha reiterated OIC’s full support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also offered his condolences over the loss of life and livelihoods caused by the recent climate induced floods in Pakistan.

The secretary general assured Prime Minister Shehbaz of the OIC secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s remaining term as the Chair of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

Earlier, whilst highlighting the grim human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated OIC’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Welcoming the OIC secretary general’s historic visit to Azad Jammu and Kahsmir (AJK) and the Line of Control (LOC), the prime minsiter underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

Palestinian cause

PM Shehbaz also renewed unwavering support of the people and government of Pakistan for the Palestinian people and Palestinian cause.

He reiterated that any solution of the Palestine issue must be based on pre-1967 border with Al-Quds Al- Sharif as its capital. Noting that the OIC had stepped-up its engagement with Afghanistan since the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in December 2021, Shehbaz encouraged the OIC Secretary General to accelerate efforts for addressing and alleviating the humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan.

He reiterated the need to counter the rising anti-Muslim hatred and attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad? (SAW).

He expressed concern over an intensifying Islamophobia campaign, particularly in our region, where anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda was being pursued as an instrument of state policy.