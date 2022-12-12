PML-N starts party-level preparations for polls in Punjab

Even as the coalition government hopes that the provincial assemblies in the control of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan remain intact despite his threats, the party has started preparations for the upcoming elections.

This was stated by Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that they have started preparations for provincial assembly elections at the party level.

Asked where would PML-N supremo land – his native Lahore or in the federal capital – when he does eventually return to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that they have expressed their wish.

“We, thhe PML-N Punjab, have recommend that Nawaz Sharif land in Lahore upon his return,” he said, adding that they would be able to give a spectacular welcome to him in Lahore even though they may not enjoy the benefit of the provincial government there.

The PML-N Punjab chief said that reason for their desire that Nawaz lands in Lahore is to lead the party in the upcoming elections. It does not matter if the next elections are for the provincial assembly or the national assembly but Nawaz must lead it, he said.