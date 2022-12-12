Cash-strapped govt tells importers to get LCs from finance ministry

In a bid to stem the outflow of US dollars in an import based economy, the government has conditioned all imports to obtaining letters of credit directly from the federal finance ministry in Islamabad even as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has relaxed imports with LCs worth up to $100,000.

With a rising import bill and decline in remittances and exports, Pakistan has very little money left to trade while it faces a mountain of debt repayments.

One impact seen has been the yawning gap between the cost of a US dollar in the open market versus the interbank rate which is significantly lower.

The imposition of an economic emergency – where imports were throttled – has failed to adequately stave off talks of an economic default.

Importers have been told to secure permission from the finance ministry for opening letters of credit (LC) for bringing in everything from medicines, cars to raw materials and even vegetables.

The State Bank of Pakistan said that the country’s foreign reserves are currently at $6.71 billion. One major contributing factor has been the shortfall of remittances which rose to $9.9 billion over last year in the first six months.

During the last five months, the import bill has shrunk by $11.93 billion after falling by 3.5%.

Former advisor for finance ministry Dr Najeeb Khaqan said that Pakistan is facing a shortage of US dollars with its inflows low and outflows high.

The SBP, he noted, had imposed restrictions on the import of some items to reduce the overall import bill, but they cover only 15% of the country’s imports.

Economic affairs expert Dr Sajid Amin said that if Pakistan can successfully complete the ninth review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and secure bilateral support, then we will be able to stave off default, but if we do politics over the review at this time, then the risk of default will increase.