Imran could have earned my support for long march if focus was economy: Ch Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday disclosed that he had told former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he could earn the former’s support if the focus of the long march was the country’s economy.

“I told Imran Khan that if he makes fixing of the economy his first priority, then I will also join the long march,” Hussain said in a statement issued on Monday.

He urged all major political parties of the country to unite for the sake of the country and together, help fix its fragile economy.

To achieve this, Hussain said that all politicians need to be on same page as the country faces serious challenges.

He said that politicians should play their role in upholding the the sovereignty of the Constitution.

Those making fun of the economy, should think about it as the poor will bear the loss and politicians will be responsible.

His statement comes amid proclamations from Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the country will not default and those who wish for it to default will never see their dreams turn into a reality.

Moreover, after weeks of crying hoarse about default, Imran on Monday decided to call a meeting of his economic team as he sought to devise a way out of the current crisis the country finds itself in.