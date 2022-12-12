Gold jumps by Rs2,350 per tola in single day

The price of a tola of pure gold continued to soar to a new record on the first trading day of the week. The price of silver was also at a record high.

According to the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,350 on Saturday.

This meant that the price of a tola of gold had risen to a record high of Rs169,650.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also recorded an increase of Rs2,016 to rise to a record of Rs145,448.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was at Rs133,327.

In the international market, contrary to the domestic market, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by $3 to $1,794.

Silver

The price of 24 karat silver increased by Rs80 on Monday to rise to Rs1,970 per tola.

This is the highest-ever price of silver.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver rose by Rs68.58 to Rs1,688.95.

In the international market, silver was traded at $23.41.