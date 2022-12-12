SC’s lament: Lawmakers have abandoned assemblies and take decisions in the streets

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday lamented that lawmakers have abandoned the institution of parliament and were taking decisions of national importance in the streets.

These remarks were issued on Monday as the court heard a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over amendments made by the new government to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During Monday’s hearing Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked that if matters of national importance are deliberated in public rallies, how would democracy function in the country?

the armed forces do not held accountable under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, what constitution of Pakistan says in this regard?

With regards to the demand of the PTI, the court asked PTI’s lawyer which of the NAB provisions, which were amended, are not against fundamental rights?

The court further asked if the people approached the court for NAB amendments or should the court determine for itself that people are being affected because of the law.

The court noted that previously, people used to be detained for 90 days before being charged apart from other flaws in the law.

“The Supreme court believes that the NAB amendments are an important progress,” the judge remarked.

The court later directed Imran Khan’s lawyer to submit his answers until tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said that we do not support any detention during the course of investigation in any criminal offence.

The court further asked if the armed forces are also liable to be held to account the NAB laws and if not, then why.