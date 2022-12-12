Sindh Health minister stresses medical mapping of vulnerable areas

With Sindh facing a multitude of health challenges, provincial health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday called for medical mapping of vulnerable regions of the province so that directed action can be taken in that region to reduce the mortality rate of children.

She said this while presiding over a quarterly meeting to review the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) on Monday. The meeting was attended by Sindh health secretary, parliamentary secretary for Health, special secretary, representatives from World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, EOC, and EPI, as well as the relevant district health officers (DHOs) from the Karachi division.

Dr Pechuho said that it is important that vaccinators give proper information to parents, provide them with proper counselling regarding side effects, benefits of the vaccine and also how many shots every child will be getting when administering the vaccine.

She said that the lack of information and callousness of healthcare workers may add to the confusion and resistance that is being faced by vaccinators when attempting to vaccinate children.

She further said that the goal of the EPI campaigns has been to achieve universal health coverage that includes financial risk protection, access to quality essential healthcare services, and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

“To ensure accessibility to quality integrated healthcare services at primary healthcare level,” she said.

She further said that there are specific targets for the EPI that include improving quality and equitable coverage of health services by ensuring supply readiness at primary healthcare level.

The health minister further said that it is important that vaccinators also observe good hygiene. Moreover, the supervision of vaccinators needs to be improved as there are several cases where healthcare workers are submitting incorrect information, and strict action must be taken against such behavior.

Over the past quarter, Dr Pechuho said that several actions have been taken under the EPI including the appointment of 55 vaccinators in SHRUCs, refurbishment of of five health facilities and nine EPI centers, provision of 80 motorbikes, establishment of 12 EPI centers in ESSA Laboratories and 10 centers in DVAGO Medical Stores (where training is in process), 126 lady health workers have been trained under the community based surveillance initiative, MLM trainings for capacity building of EPI district staff, 541 newly hired vaccinators who received 12 days of classroom and 12 days of hospital based training on the newly developed EPI manual.

Further, she said that with the help of WHO, UNICEF and IRD, birthdose was introduced in the province in 2021. Since then, of the 43,236 newborns delivered in 20 public and private health institutes, around 90% of them received BCG, 95% received OPV-0 and 93% received Heb-B.