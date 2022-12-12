PTI finalizes roadmap to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday finalized a roadmap for the dissolution of provincial assemblies in two phases so as to not fully cut itself off.

During a meeting at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s home in Lahore’s Zaman Town on Monday, PTI’s national and provincial assembly lawmakers decided that in the first phase, the provincial assembly of Punjab would be dissolved by taking Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi into confidence.

It was decided that in the second phase, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly would be dissolved.

The meeting also decided that a protest movement announced by the party against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last week, would be converted into a full fledged election campaign.

Earlier during the meeting, PTI lawmakers once again reposed their trust in Imran’s leadership of the party and backed his decision to decide when to dissolve the assemblies.

They also supported a decision that all PTI MNAs will return to the lower house of parliament. However, it will only be to tender their resignations again, this time on the floor of the assembly.

Earlier, former federal information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI’s leadership has endorsed the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

He said that the party has principally resolved to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.

He said that after dissolution of the assemblies, the government will have to conduct fresh elections at any cost.