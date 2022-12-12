ECP makes amendement to polling rules ahead of general elections
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made amendments to polling rules ahead of the upcoming general elections held next year in October.
The matter related to the polling agents came before the commission during the Punjab by-elections to decide whether the agents should be the voters of the constituency or not.
Over this, the ECP notified that “The polling agents shall be the voter of the constituency.”