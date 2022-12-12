MQM-P decries not being given political space in Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that even banned political outfits in the city were enjoying freedom but his party was facing denial despite having political mandate.

Addressing a press conference along with the members of the MQM-P’s Rabitta Committee in Karachi, the former mayor announced that his party will organize women convention on December 18 at Nishtar Park.

“MQM believes in women participation in every field as no society can progress without the contribution of women,” he said.

“Unfortunately, our party flags are still being pulled down for organizing women’s convention,” he said.

He added that like the past, MQM still believes in equal participation of women in assemblies.

The former mayor said that MQM would continue its struggle for the rights of urban Sindh even though we have no political independence like other political parties are enjoying.

The former mayor said that his party did not object to appointment of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator because he was an educated man.

However, he said, “MQM could also suggest someone as a political administrator.”

“If we had raised this question, there would have been grumpiness in the political temperature of the city,” he added.

He said that we have signed accords with political parties to resolve the lingering issues of urban Sindh, but could not stop political victimization against MQM.

“Our enemies from all sides are trying to stop us including the federal and provincial governments,” he said.