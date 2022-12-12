Watch Live
Head of Kazakh delegation plants sapling in Parliament House

Top officials of National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the delegation
Samaa Web Desk Dec 12, 2022
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Head of the Kazakh parliamentary delegation, Yerlan Koshanov, on Monday during the visit planted a sapling of Mongolia grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament House.

Top officials of National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the delegation at Parliament House.

Speaker, Deputy Speaker, members of visiting delegation, top officials of National Assembly Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Later, special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the two brotherly countries, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan

tree plantation

Kazakh delegation

Parliament House

