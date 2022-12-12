Govt decides to maintain NAB’s independence

The federal government on Monday decided to maintain the independence of the apex anti-graft watch dog and rejected a summary to treat them as other civil servants.

A summary in this regard was sent to the federal law ministry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Rejecting the summary to declare NAB service as one of the occupational group of civil service, forwarded to the ministry after a decision by the NAB board.

The ministry noted that the purpose for which the institution was created requires its independence.

“Their employees are enjoying much higher opportunities and privileges than civil servants of various occupational groups,” the law ministry’s letter said.

By approving the summary, the NAB will no longer be independent and the chairman would not be in a self-governing position therefore, the ministry cannot take the independency of the NAB, the letter said.

Summary

NAB’s summary said the institution will no more act as an independent and will work under ministry/division.

Their terms and conditions, pay, allowances and privileges will be the same as those admissible to the civil servants of another occupational group.

Moreover, it said the NAB chairman should not more the head of the institution as well as the Principal Accounting Officer.