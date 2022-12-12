Shae Gill’s new songs remind fans of Nazia Hassan

The Pasoori singer has released her new song, and it is reminding people of Pakistani queen of pop, Nazia Hassan.

After her latest cover song Lathe Di Chaader for a brand shoot, Shae Gill has dropped another song Sukoon with the famous songwriter and singer duo Hassan and Roshan.

Since its release, the song has been loved by many and a majority is saying that Gill is sounding like the late singer Nazia Hassan.

A user said, “I can’t put my finger on it, but there are some notes that you (Shae Gill) hit like Nazia Hassan.”

Another user said, “Did anyone else think of Nazia Hassan after listening to Gill?”

A person said, “her new song it’s amazing like you close your eyes and hear the song it’s very very Nazia.”

Check out the comments from the social media users.