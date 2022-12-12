Rapper Eva B announces engagement with Mudassar Qureshi

The first female rapper of Pakistan has announced her engagement with musician Mudassar Qureshi. They have been releasing their compositions for a while.

On Sunday, Eva B took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony.

The Kana Yaari singer shared videos of her Henna, the engagement rings, and a cake which read, “Happy engagement, S (loves) M,” even though there were no official pictures of them together.

Now we know, that the real of the rapper starts with the letter S.

She captioned the picture with a ring emoji, an evil eye emoji and amulet emoji and tagged Mudassar Qureshi.

Both have been working together for past three years and their first song Kehndi was released in 2020.

Later, they released Mosiki, and Siyasi in 2021, and they dropped Mukhtasir Baatain, Bayani Rog, and Khushnawees this year.