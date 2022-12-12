PML-N to launch fresh campaign as it eyes Nawaz’s return

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is planning to hold an extensive public campaign as its top leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif, carefully time their return to Pakistan.

This was decided during a high-level confab of the party held recently, where several leaders based in Pakistan joined via video link while those in London huddled in Hussain Nawaz’s office. Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting via video link from his Lahore home.

The most significant decision pertained to the return of party supremo and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

It was unanimously decided that Nawaz would return to the country in 2023.

However, a legal pathway for his return will be cleared first by filing a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash the outstanding sentences against him.

A final decision on the matter would be taken by Nawaz Sharif, who would personally announce the date of his return from London in a press conference.

Maryam Nawaz, sources said, will return to Pakistan soon.

Campaign

Upon her return, Maryam is expected to launch a major public campaign across the country.

In this regard, it has been decided to hold nine major rallies across Punjab, including in Lahore. The rallies will be held in each of the nine divisions.

Further, to provide impetus to the party and to create a fertile ground for Nawaz’s return, party conventions will also be held.

Nawaz’s legal amelioration

The other major decision taken during the confab, sources said, was to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court to suspend Nawaz’s sentence.

It is expected the way Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were acquitted in the Avenfield Reference. Based on that, Nawaz, too, should be acquitted.

Once the petition is successful, Nawaz is expected to return soon after.

Intra-party elections

It is also expected that PML-N’s intraparty elections will be held later this year to elect its new president and general secretary.

Sources suggest that some new faces are expected to take up senior roles in the party.

It remains to be seen whether Maryam Nawaz will become the new president of the party or take up some other key position.