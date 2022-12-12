Hasan Raheem to treat music lovers with debut album before year end

The famous singer and song-writer, Hasan Raheem, has announced his debut album, Nautanki.

The Joona singer has been teasing his fans for quite some time, as he uploaded a few short videos containing tunes from his upcoming album.

Taking to his Instagram, Raheem announced that his official debut album Nautanki will be releasing soon on December 26, this year.

Hailing from the mountains of Gilgit, Hasan Raheem became the first Pakistani singer to feature in the Spotify RADAR program, that connects people to rising artists from across the globe.

He was also featured on the Times Square billboard for his accomplishment recently.

Spotify also released a documentary in which he discussed his musical journey which he pursued during his medical degree.