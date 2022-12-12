SHC voids detention of men acquitted in Perween Rehman’s murder

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday declared as illegal the order to detain five men who had been acquitted in case pertaining to murder of Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) Director Perween Rehman.

This was directed as SHC’s Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha on Monday heard a case against the detention of the suspects.

During Monday’s hearing, the court remarked that if the state or the victim’s heirs felt aggrieved by the court’s acquittal decision, they should have approached the Supreme Court for redressal.

After hearing arguments, the court deemed the directives and notification to detain five men under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law as illegal and voided the notifications.