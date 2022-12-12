PM Shehbaz to hold critical press conference today at 4pm
Evolving political situation, Daily Mail apology on the agenda
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is due to address a press conference on Monday afternoon to detail recent political developments in the country and victory abroad.
Sources said that the recent unconditional apology tendered by British tabloid Daily Mail will be discussed along with the political situation in the country, particularly the threat of dissolving the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.