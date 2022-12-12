IHC greenlights Bhara Kahu bypass project at QAU

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a plea filed against the construction of the Bhara Kahu bypass project on land owned by Quaid-e-Azam University.

The high court on Friday had reserved its decision over the petition filed by the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and five faculty members against the construction of the bypass on university’s land.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Monday read out the verdict.

Justice Aurangzeb, after hearing arguments by the petitioners and respondents, decided to dismiss the petition and also rejected the order that had stopped construction of the project.

In its last hearing, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) counsel Hafiz Arafat Ahmed had argued that the project has commenced after securing all the necessary approvals.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project was completed while the matter was pending before the court.

He said that the project was initially devised by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He conceded that the CDA had made another attempt to start work on the project about a year ago but Pak-EPA did not clear the project.

But now, the Pak-EPA had approved the EIA of the project and that there remained no further legal hurdles in executing the project.