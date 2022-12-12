Gujranwala girl kills elder brother on stopping her from love marriage

A girl from Gujranwala colluded with her younger sibling to jab her elder brother with poison on stopping her from a free-will marriage.

The incident took place in Dhullay area of the Gujranwala city in Punjab, where a girl named Asma wanted to get married to her lover; but her elder brother Basharat had been stopping her from doing so.

At first, the girl hired a shooter on October 2 and paid him Rs50,000 to get Basharat killed.

Basharat remained safe in the shooting attempt. But on October 15, Asma once again asked the hitman to make another attempt.

This time also, Basharat remained lucky and received two bullet wounds and was admitted to a hospital.

Whilst he was under treatment, Asma jabbed poison owing to which the victim died on the spot.

It was later learned during the investigation that Asma’s younger brother had arranged the toxic drug.

The police have arrested three suspects in the case, and they have confessed to committing the crime.