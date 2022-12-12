SHC stops Sindh police from arresting Azam Swati in additional cases

The Sindh High Court on Monday stopped Sindh Police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in any further cases as it sought details of the cases registered against him thus far.

This was directed on Monday as the court heard an urgent petition filed by Azam Swati’s son, Usman, over the cases lodged against him.

Usman’s lawyer, Anwar Mansoor told the court that the Balochistan High Court had quashed all cases registered against him.

Prosecutor general was issued a notice by the court as it decided to combine older and newer requests. The prosecutor general and Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon were directed to submit their replies by Wednesday, December 14.

Earlier, the Sindh prosecutor general had told the court that since the petition had been filed in the morning, they should be given time to review the case and submit a response.

However, the court said that no time will be given. Instead, directed the prosecutor general to complete preparations and file a response by Wednesday, December 14.

The court further directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police to summon the senior superintendents of police (SSP) from areas where the cases were registered in Sindh.

“If clarifications on all the cases are not provided, then action will be taken against you,” the court warned. The IGP was further directed to provide English translations of all the FIRs lodged against Swati.

At this, the IGP Memon sought additional time from the court.

However, the court adopted the same attitude with Memon as it did with the prosecutor general, and said that no time will be provided and directed to submit all the FIRs by tomorrow.

Justice Agha remarked that the standard of investigation was quite poor. He added that if the police expresses its inability to investigate, where will the common go to seek justice?

This irritated IGP Memon who said that if the court does not trust him, then what can he do?

He added that the court’s remarks had hurt hum.

At this, Justice Agha said that if the IGP is not interested in performing his duties then he should resign.

This only angered IGP Memon further who retorted, that he was the IGP, why should he resign.

He added that they respect the courts and expect the reciprocation of this respect.

“I am an IGP, not an SHO, you should respect us,” he remarked, adding that he heads the police of the entire province.

The prosecutor general, however, apologized to the court on behalf of the police.

Justice Agha asked the prosecutor general to explain how were multiple FIRs registered for a single incident.

Earlier, the high court had sought details of the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati as it raised questions over how multiple cases can be registered for a single offence.

This was directed by Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha on Monday as he heard a case against the detention of suspects in the murder of Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) Director Perween Rehman.

During the hearing, the discussion veered towards Azam Swati’s case.

Justice Agha remarked that they have heard that the former prime minister (Imran Khan) is alsi being subject to poltical victimization and cases are being lodged against him.

On Swati, he said that there are orders of the Supreme Court on record on creating multiple cases.

He directed the Inspector General of Sindh Police to submit details of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Monday, Azam Swati’s son, Usman had submitted a petition over the cases registered against his father. The petition was accepted and was due to be heard soon.