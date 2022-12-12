These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022

YouTube has released the list of top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of the outgoing year 2022. According to this list, the YouTube channel Maaz Safder World has topped the list for entertaining and humorous content, while Ducky Bhai has come in second.

Like other parts of the world, diverse types of content on YouTube in Pakistan including food recipes, entertainment, beauty product promotional videos, comedy, technology videos, and high-quality content, have gained immense popularity over the years.

Maaz Safdar World

Maaz Safder is a content creator, who rose to fame through his YouTube channel Maaz Safder World, where he posts videos about his family and daily life activities.

He started his YouTube channel in January 2020 and posted the first video in February 2020.

As of 2022, he has over 2 million subscribers with 6,903,660 views on 470+ videos.

Ducky Bhai

Saad Ur Rehman is a Pakistani YouTube star popularly known as Ducky Bhai on YouTube.

He has gained popularity through parodies, prank calls, and social media commentary on his channel Ducky Bhai.

He started his YouTube career in February 2017 and has 4.15 million subscribers with 1,615,128 views in 2022.

Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

Ejaz Ansari is a chef who is popular on YouTube for his recipes of traditional Pakistani and Western cuisine.

Ejaz Ansari has 4.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Salman Noman

Salman Noman is considered one of the popular TikTok stars of Pakistan. He moved from TikTok to YouTube and achieved considerable success on the platform with short videos.

He has 10.5 million subscribers on the video streaming website.

BaBa Food RRC

Ramesh Rizwan Chaudhary is a chef and has a YouTube channel, Baba Food RRC.

Baba Food RRC is a food recipe channel that creates a strong bond with its viewers by sharing traditional food recipes as well as healthy food and dessert recipes.

The channel has more than 3.63 million subscribers.

Shaz Safdar World

Shaz Safdar is a Pakistani social media star who gained popularity through TikTok.

Initially, he appeared only on his brother Maaz Safdar’s channel, but he soon started creating content for his own channel.

He currently has 761K subscribers.

Sistrology

Sistrology is a YouTube channel run by five sisters. They make funny videos, family and travel vlogs, etc. Apart from YouTube, they also share their content on Instagram, and Facebook.

These 5 sisters are one of the best YouTubers in Pakistan with 1.47 million subscribers on YouTube.

Zulqarnain Sikandar

Zulqarnain Sikandar is an amazing and most-liked Pakistani TikToker who is running a successful YouTube channel too.

He has gained 1.35 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mr. How

It is a tech education channel, run by Malik Hajar, he provides information about ways and opportunities to earn money online, and so far he has been successful in teaching thousands of people how to earn money online.

He has 1.05 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Naya Pakistan

This channel presents informative stories through light-hearted animated videos on the current affairs of Pakistan.

This channel has 2.89 million subscribers.