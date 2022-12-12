ECP reschedules hearing of four cases against PTI chief Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rescheduled four cases against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The top poll body said that the cases were scheduled to be heard from tomorrow (Tuesday) December 13. But due to the unavailability of the bench, the commission had decided to delist the hearings and schedule them for a later date.

Now the hearings have been scheduled for hearing on December 20.

The cases which were due for a hearing include the prohibited funding case, the removal of Imran Khan from party chairmanship, not submitting details of election expenditures of Imran Khan, and the case of stopping the notification of Imran Khan’s success in by-elections.

However, only the case of derogatory remarks by Imran Khan and other PTI leaders will be heard tomorrow.