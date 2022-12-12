Dengue claims another life in Sindh

The viral dengue fever has claimed another life in Sindh, health authorities reported on Monday.

It takes the provincial tally for deaths from the virus to 62.

The provincial health authorities said that the latest casualty was a resident of Phuleli in Thatta.

He was receiving treatment at Liaquat University when he succumbed to the virus.

Health authorities said that in the past 24 hours, at least 40 new dengue cases had been confirmed. So far this year, some 22,873 people have been infected by the virus in the province.

So far this year, 62 deaths due to dengue have been reported in Sindh.

Of these, 49 were reported from Karachi division – where Karachi Central District reported the most deaths at 21. However, it only had the second-most number of cases at 3,705.

Of these, 32 cases were reported in December, while five were reported on December 10.

District East of Karachi reported 13 deaths, with a total of 4,950 cases this year. Of these, 54 patients were confirmed with dengue in December so far, while four were reported on December 10.

Elsewhere in Sindh, eight deaths from dengue have been reported in Hyderabad – with 4,025 confirmed infections, one in Dadu, three in Umerkot, and one in Sanghar.