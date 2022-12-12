Shehbaz exhorts Afghan govt to ensure no repeats of Chaman border

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday morning condemned the firing at the Chaman border by Afghan security forces that resulted in the death of six Pakistanis and injuring over a dozen.

In a message posted on the social media site Twitter on Monday morning, Shehbaz said that the incident of unprovoked shelling and firing by Afghan border forces was ‘unfortunate’.

READ: Six killed, 17 injured in Afghan forces cross-border firing in Chaman

“(The attack) deserves the strongest condemnation,” he said.

“The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

On Sunday, at least six people were killed and 17 injured after the Afghan security forces opened fire on Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

The military said that heavy artillery was used in the attack and that Pakistani border forces responded to the attack.