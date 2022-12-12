‘Here’s to another battle’: Firdous Jamal diagnosed with cancer

Pakistani veteran actor Firdous Jamal has been diagnosed with cancer and is admitted to Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital for recovery treatment.

The unfortunate news was shared by the Aina actor’s son on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hamza Firdous wrote, “My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum.”

He added, “I know… it’s life! But nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him. He became an actor against all odds, here’s to another battle but luckily the odds are in his favor inshallah he will come out stronger.”

Fans are extending their prayers to Jamal and his family and wishing the actor a speedy recovery.