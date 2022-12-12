PSX stays rangebound ahead of debt repayments

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 benchmark slightly rising by 31.80 points to 41,730.08 on Monday.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,718.67 points from the previously closed value of 41,698.28 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,784.48 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,641.31 points.

The top contributor to the benchmark KSE-100 included, Automobile assembler sector with a change of 5.97% to 0.93 points.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,698.28 points from the previously closed value of 41,651.61 on Thursday.