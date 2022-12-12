Behroze Sabzwari vexed at women wearing ‘tight clothes’

Veteran actor Behroze Sabswari feels annoyed at women who dress immodestly.

Behroze Sabswari is counted among the most versatile actors in Pakistan. He doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinion on different issues in society while relating them to Islam.

Recently, the Mandi actor was invited to the Nadir Ali Podcast, where he discussed the prevalence of obscenity in our society.

During the interview, Nadir Ali questioned Sabswari about the latest tactic of drama and filmmakers to get women dress in ‘immodest’ and revealing clothes to get better viewership.

To this, he replied that it’s an actor’s responsibility to dress decently, and it’s not acceptable if one goes sleeveless to become something that goes against your social norms.

He added that one should wear cultural dress – Shalwar, Kameez – to promote it.

Adopting a new culture doesn’t make you famous it only makes you less popular, he said.

Talking about women wearing tight clothes, he said, “I have noticed one thing that the dressing of women is not appropriate while sitting on bikes. Some women wear weird clothes which cannot be called appropriate, they are not good at all, the clothes are not only see through but usually are very tight, it shows home training, women should be fully covered while sitting on the motorbike.”

The Khuda Ki Basti actor also said that men should also lower their gaze when a woman is passing by, as they don’t even spare a chance to stare at women who are completely veiled.