FM Bilawal condemns death threats sent to ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday denounced death threats sent to Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter President Aimal Wali Khan, and assured his coalition partner that terrorists will not be allowed to harm anyone in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) are among the parties who have faced the brunt of terrorists with several leaders and those associated with the party targeted by terrorists.

Bilawal recognized Aimal Wali Khan as the political heir of Wali Bagh and said that his security was the responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bilawal assured Aimal to provide him with all possible support against security threats.

Making threatening telephone calls is terrorism and the terrorists will not be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker or common man, assured the FM.

He added that the entire nation, including the government, was taking measures to stand against and stop terrorism.

He urged the concerned authorities to bring the suspects involved in the matter to justice and to provide safety to Aimal Wali Khan.

Earlier, ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour earlier had confirmed that the party president had received threats via the phone.