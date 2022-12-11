OIC secretary-general lays wreath at J&K monument

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Sunday laid a wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, built in memory of Kashmiri martyrs and their struggle.

The OIC chief, who was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir along with his delegation, paid his respects and offered Fateha for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

The Muslim world body always raised voice against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and supported the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as per UN resolutions.

In the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Islamabad in March this year, the Muslim world body had adopted a joint action plan on Kashmir issue.

Under the plan, the OIC countries agreed to raise the Kashmir issue in their bilateral engagements with India and underscore respect for the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people, as well as lend support to monitor human rights violations in the IIOJK.

On May 16, 2022, OIC General Secretariat expressed deep concern over India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the IIOJK altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC in a strongly worded statement condemned the Indian illegal move in IIOJK which is an internationallay accepted disputed territory. The “delimitation” exercises are in direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.