Imran led ‘propaganda group’ used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the PTI was not a political party but a “propaganda group” which was led by a “foreign funded Fitna agent Imran Khan” who used the Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Imran Khan’s announcement of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies was only a bluff. She dared him to make public the resignations of his party’s members of the two assemblies.

The minister alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ran dirty trends on social media through the foreign funding received by its leader for fulfilling his anti-Pakistan agenda.

Imran Khan had been accusing others of gulping the money received in the name of natural disasters, but he himself utilized the charitable donations for his personal and political gains.

“Imran Khan himself has been convicted for all the crimes for which he sent all his political opponents behind the bars during the last four years,” she said. He was accusing others of wrongdoings which he himself committed, she added.

The minister said that the “foreign agent led party” was a propaganda group which had not only harmed the country’s foreign policy and economy while being in power but also continued pursuing that “nefarious agenda” even after ouster from the government.

She said that in 2018, Pakistan’s growth rate was 6.2 percent while inflation rate was only 3 per cent. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been launched by 2016 and due to which the new generation was getting job opportunities while load shedding problem was overcome by completion of several power projects, she added.

But unfortunately, political instability was brought in the country as the thrice popularly elected prime minister was sent home on a ludicrous claim of not taking salary from his son’s firm, she added.

The minister said the failure of DRS during the 2018 general elections was part of the conspiracy to impose Imran Khan on the country. It was important to tell the facts to those who were hypnotised by the propaganda of “foreign funded agent”.

With Imran Khan being in power, she added, the country’s growth rate nosedived as his focus was only on victimization of the political opponents.

A smear campaign was launched for the character assassination of opponents, who were also sent to jails by instituting bogus cases, as the PM House was turned into a kidnapping centre, she lamented.

Marriyum said the Asset Recovery Unit headed by Shehzad Akbar became an Asset Making Unit, which was also used to malign Imran Khan’s opponents, who were kept in death cells during their incarceration.

No allegations of wrongdoings were proved against the opponents in the courts of law as the National Accountability Bureau sought adjustments instead of providing any evidences, she recalled.

The minister said David Rose of the Daily Mail was brought to Pakistan and he held meetings with Imran Khan at the PM House. The story against Shehbaz Sharif was planted in the newspaper by the PTI government.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, she wondered what type of video he had of David Rose.

She said the allegations that Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister had misappropriated DFID grant for the 2005 earthquake victims, were against national interests. In animosity towards Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI leadership forgot that such baseless allegations would harm Pakistan’s national interests and tarnish its image internationally, she added.

The very next day of publication of the story, despite being Sunday- a holiday, the DFID strongly rebutted the allegations of corruption in its funds use and provided details of standard operating procedures of its grants release, she added.

All the foreign funded projects during Shehbaz Sharif’s chief ministership in Punjab were implemented in an exemplary manner, the minister remarked.

She said by misusing the powers, David Rose was provided access to the accused in jails and also given documents of the references (filed by NAB), which though had not yet achieved finality.

No allegation was proved against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders in any court and all the arrested ones had gotten bails, she said, adding the courts’ observations while hearing the bail pleas should be enough for the PTI leadership to feel ashamed for targeting the opponents.