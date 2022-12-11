Imran Khan says assemblies dissolution to not go beyond December

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the cabal of crooks was reaping the benefits of NRO-2 as every criminal was getting dry-cleaned.

In a presser at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence, he said that Pakistan was rising economically when the regime-change operation was enforced and his government was toppled through a conspiracy.

He said that the country was bearing the brunt of the conspiracy and the cabal of crooks was ruling the people.

The former prime minister said that the ruling coalition doesn’t want elections in Pakistan as it can foresee their defeat against PTI.

They want my disqualification by any means, he added and said that such decision by the election commission against him would only bring more disrepute to the institution.

He said that PTI would leave all assemblies in December.

PTI chairman also condemned the treatment meted out to his party’s Senator Azam Swati and said that it only depicted the fall of society.

He reiterated that the elections were the only way out for the country to come out of this economic quagmire.

In the early part of his speech, he said that PTI started construction of six dams in its tenure unlike PML-N government.

The ex-PM also criticized the duplicity of mainstream media saying that nobody was talking about the country’s economic condition which was on the verge of default and instead their energies were focused on the sale of his watches.