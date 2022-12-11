Six killed, 17 injured in Afghan forces cross-border firing in Chaman

At least six people were killed and 17 people were left injured on Sunday after the Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

The casualties had been been moved to the hospital. The police and paramilitary Rangers had cordoned off the area.

Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) - Pakistan’s military media wing - said that heavy artillery had been used in the attack, while the armed forces responded effectively to cross border aggression.