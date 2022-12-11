Khawaja Asif says Imran Khan only pursued personal vendetta as PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was unable to substantiate any allegations of corruption against the PML-N leadership.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sialkot on Sunday, he claimed that Imran Khan had repeatedly resolved his confidence in the British legal system while noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received justice through it in the Daily Mail case.

The minister said that the PTI’s campaign against PML-N was nothing more than a plot to defame them.

Asif recalled that when Imran Khan was at the helm, his wife had to make rounds to the courts.

He said, “Imran Khan was merely pursuing his personal vendetta against PML-N”.

He added that Rana Sanaullah had been released by the court because no charges of drug trafficking could be proved against him.