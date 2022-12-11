Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Gusty winds batter in Karachi

Dry weather with cold nights and misty mornings likely to prevail in the city
Syeda Zeenat Dec 11, 2022
The gusty winds have blanketed Karachi under the influence of a southwesterly weather system.

On Sunday, the winds are blowing in the city from the southwesterly at 18kph, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Director Sardar Sarfraz said due to the effects of the storm that hit Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, there is low pressure in the south due to which winds are prevailing in Karachi and different areas.

However, the minimum temperature in Karachi will likely drop to 16 degrees Celsius.

Cold winds, on the other hand, could cause the temperatures down in Sindh as Balochistan’s temperature dropped by -3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast rain and thunderstorm in the upper and central parts of the country.

More snowfall has been forecast in Murree, Galiyat, Nathia Gali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza in upcoming days.

Karachi Weather

climate change

weather updates

