NA Speaker Raja Pervez invites PTI back to Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to return to Parliament, saying they cannot move forward by ignoring parliamentarians.

While speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, Raja Pervez appealed to the parties to return to the Parliament for the sake of economic stability because the solution to challenges facing the country lies there.

He cannot de-seat any member of the assembly until he is satisfied, therefore he asked the PTI members to come back to the assembly and participate. He added the opposition is as important as the government in the assembly.

“Being a speaker I would like that every assembly completes its tenure.”