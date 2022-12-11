PTI to hold rallies in Karachi today to demand early elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold rallies in Karachi today (Sunday) to demand early elections and protest against the incumbent government.

According to the PTI spokesperson, the party has issued the schedule of rallies in Karachi.

Rallies will be held in all the constituencies of Karachi, starting from the evening of Sunday.

The areas included Model Town, Manghopir, Mominabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safora Chowrangi, Hyderi Market and Saddar.

The protests will be attended by party organizers, former members of the national and provincial assembly. Candidates in the local government (LG) elections and workers will also be a part of the movement.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party would return to parliament if the incumbent government announces the date of general elections.